Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 21 persons for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are Shittu Yakubu, Akinsola Afeez, Adeniyi Joseph, Opeyemi Wahab, Idris Sunday, Lawal Moshood, Jubril Yusuf, Olusegun Mohammed, Adekunle Adesanya, and Damilola Abijide.

Others are Sola Adio, Oladipo Ademola, Damilola Adewale, Akinsola Ridwan, Ogunlaye Damilare, Falaye Peters, Magnus Toni, Onanuga Ahmed, Bolarinwa Segun, Onanuga Olawale, and Ayomide Afeez.

READ ALSO: 1,503 Suspects Arrested, 1,024 Crime Cases Reported In Katsina – Police

The suspects, who are members of an organized cybercrime syndicate, were arrested on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, during an early morning operation at Roxbury Leisure Homes Phase 2, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money before their arrest.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest are 12 vehicles, mobile phones, and laptop computers.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.