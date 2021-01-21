Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, have arrested seven suspected persons over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspected internet fraudsters are identified as Lamidi Qudus, Adegboyega Adebayo, Aremu Ridwan, Afuye Emmanuel, Lamidi Abiola, Usman Olawale and Ajibola Hammed.

The young men were said to have been arrested on January 20, at Olomi Area of Ibadan following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered from them include two vehicles, mobile devices and laptops.

It was gathered that the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation at the EFCC following which they would be charged to court.

Meanwhile, the agency has expressed worries over the increasing cases of internet related fraud, urging the Nigerian youth to toe the path of honour rather than engaging in illicit trade.

Recall that only last week, some internet fraudsters were arrested by men of the anti graft agency and subsequently charged to court. Also, the Ibadan zonal headquarters of the agency arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters within the city last year. More suspects had subsequently been arrested in the cause of the year. Names of the 10 arrested suspects, last year, were given as Isaac Ogundayo; David Ayodele; Etiowe Kelvin; Seun Afolabi; Saheed Olalekan; Oluwatobi Damilola; Sukanmi Odofin; Ademola Okunola; Joseph Damilare and Abass Sodiq. They were said to have been arrested in their hideout at Ajinde Road 4, off Akala-Expressway, Ibadan on a Friday by the officials of the Commission. Some fraudulent documents and other instruments of fraud were reportedly recovered from them at the point of the arrest. According to Wilson Uwujaren , Head, Media and Publicity, their arrest followed credible intelligence and many weeks of surveillance on the location. Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

