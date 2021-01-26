Akinwale Aboluwade
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, has said that it arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in the city.
The Commission said that their arrest, on Monday, followed an intelligence report detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.
The names of the suspects are Kayode Adeoye, Ogunleye Yemi, Adio Taheed, Olaniyi Joshua, AbdulAfeez Kehinde, Bakare Omolayo, Adesuntola Adebayo, Ridwan Gbolahan, Abdulfatai Waliu, Olayiwola Olamilekan, Raji Wasiu, Olawale Ibrahim and Tajudeen Mojeed.
Four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were allegedly recovered from them.
According to Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
It will be recalled that last week, the Commission announced the arrest of 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The EFCC, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in their hideouts.
The Commission alleged that they recovered 12 cars, including three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, one Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.
Also recovered from the suspects are phones, laptops and other devices.
Some of them claimed to be students, while others said they were artisans, farmers and businessmen. They are currently being quizzed to ascertain their levels of involvement in the alleged crime.
Similarly, on Wednesday last week, the Commission also arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters over their alleged involvement in internet fraud at Olomi area of Ibadan, Oyo State. They were said to have been arrested following intelligence received from concerned members of the public on their alleged criminal activities.
Hitherto, the agency had expressed worries over the increasing cases of internet related fraud, urging the Nigerian youth to toe the path of honour rather than engaging in illicit trade.
Uwujaren expressed the EFCC’s determination to continue to give fraudsters in the country a good fight.
