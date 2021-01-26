Akinwale Aboluwade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, has said that it arrested 13 suspected internet fraudsters in the city.

The Commission said that their arrest, on Monday, followed an intelligence report detailing their alleged involvement in internet fraud and other related offences.

The names of the suspects are Kayode Adeoye, Ogunleye Yemi, Adio Taheed, Olaniyi Joshua, AbdulAfeez Kehinde, Bakare Omolayo, Adesuntola Adebayo, Ridwan Gbolahan, Abdulfatai Waliu, Olayiwola Olamilekan, Raji Wasiu, Olawale Ibrahim and Tajudeen Mojeed.

Four cars, phones, laptops and other incriminating documents used in perpetrating the crime were allegedly recovered from them.

According to Mr Wilson Uwujaren , Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

It will be recalled that last week, the Commission announced the arrest of 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The EFCC, acting on intelligence, arrested the suspects in their hideouts.