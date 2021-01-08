The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has issued warnings to Nigerians involved in the extortion of National Identification Number (NIN) enrollees at various National Identity Management Commission centres across the country.

Given that it is not illegal to trade for the NIN, buyers will have to take the fall for any act of criminality linked to their NIN, a statement issued by the EFCC on Thursday revealed.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes,” a part of the statement read.

The EFCC, therefore, warned members of the public against selling their NIN and urged them to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the anti-graft agency or other law enforcement agencies.

Read the full statement below

As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number, NIN, from offices of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, across the country it has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the exercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee. The buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

The EFCC wishes to alert Nigerians that it is not illegal to sell their NIN, they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes.

The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.

