The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on the Federal High Court in Abuja to visit the Kano branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to inspect the $9,772,800 million and £74,000 cash which was seized from Engr. Andrew Yakubu in 2017.

Mr Yakubu, a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), is been prosecuted for money laundering.

The EFCC, in an application filed on November 17, 2020, urged the court to conduct proceedings in the premises of the bank while the money is being inspected.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, the EFCC kept the money recovered from the ex-GMD’s house in the bank.

The prosecuting counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), however, urged the court to dismiss the application by the EFCC.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, adjourned the matter till February 17, 2021, for the ruling.

It would be recalled that EFCC operatives, on February 3, 2017, raided Yakubu’s house located in Chikun Road, Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna South and recovered the money kept in a fireproof safe.

Yakubu was subsequently arraigned on March 16, 2017, on a six-count charge relating to money laundering offences.

He was accused of failing to make full disclosure of assets, receiving cash without going through a financial institution, which borders on money laundering and intent to avoid a lawful transaction under law, transported at various times to Kaduna, the aggregate sum of $9,772,800 and £74,000.

The prosecution closed its case on October 17, 2018, after calling seven witnesses. The seventh witness, an operative of the EFCC, Suleiman Mohammed, spoke about how his team recovered the $9,772,000 and £74,000 cash in Yabubu’s house in Kaduna, which was later deposited in CBN in Kano.

Like this: Like Loading...