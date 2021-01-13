The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the release of a civil rights activist, Segun Oladunni, who was arrested and paraded among nine other suspected internet fraudsters.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night, in reaction to a claim by a civil right group, the Joint Action Front (JAF) that the EFCC illegally detained its member, Mr Oladunni, refusing him bail despite fulfilling the necessary conditions.

Mr Oladunni, a member of JAF, was arrested on Monday by operatives of the anti-graft agency in his home with other co-tenants in the Alagbado area of Lagos State.

The commission said the arrest was carried out ”following credible intelligence received by the commission about their alleged criminal activities.”

The EFCC said the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included cars, mobile phones, laptops, passports, a digital video recorder and a cheque-book.

In reaction, JAF in a statement issued by its executive secretary, Abiodun Aremu, accused the EFCC operatives of ”maliciously parading” Mr Oladunni illegally ”and labelling him as a fraudster without carrying thorough investigation”.

The group also accused the commission of refusing to grant Mr Oladunni bail “after finding nothing incriminating against him despite ‘checking his bank accounts’ and (he) fulfilling all necessary bail conditions yesterday (Monday) morning”.

The commission, however, dismissed the allegations saying, “There are standard operating procedures in cybercrime investigation by the Commission and we strive to adhere to it at all times.”

Mr Uwujaren could not immediately confirm if Mr Oladunni had been released on bail, at the time of the first report, but later called back to confirm the release of the activist.

“He (Mr Oladunni) has been released on bail to go home,” he said Tuesday night.

He added that “the investigation that led to his arrest is still ongoing.”