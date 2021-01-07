As Nigerians struggle to acquire the National Identity Number (NIN) from offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) across the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have disclosed that some unscrupulous persons are cashing in on the excercise to induce enrollees to sell their NIN for a fee.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in Abuja, explained that the buyers of the numbers are also trading with them to persons whose motives are anything but noble.

Clarifying that it is not legal to sell their NIN, Uwujaren warned that they stand the risk of vicarious liability for any act of criminality linked to their NIN.

“In other words, they risk arrest and prosecution for any act of criminality linked to their NIN whether or not they are directly responsible for such crimes,” Uwujaren said.

“The Commission warns members of the public against selling their NIN and to report anyone seeking to buy their NIN, to the nearest office of the EFCC or other law enforcement agencies.”

