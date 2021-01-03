The Health Ministry said Friday that 1,407 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 140,878.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 54 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,741.

As many as 654 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 113,480 so far, the spokesperson said.

MENA