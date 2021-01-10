News From Africa

Egypt: Planning Minister Announces Launch of IPOs of Ni Capital

Planning Minister Hala el Saeid has announced the launch of initial public offerings (IPOs) of NI Capital, an investment arm of the National Investment Bank, whose board she also chairs.

The IPOs start from a minimum of 1,000 pounds with no maximum determined, Saied said in a statement on Sunday 10/1/2021.

The IPO process should end after two weeks from today with the aim to collect about 50 to 100 million pounds to be used as liquid and short-term financial instruments, she noted.

