



• Lauds Wike’s development projects



Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has enjoined the Federal Government to seek assistance from foreign countries to protect the sovereignty of the country, its people and democracy.

According to him, the nation is challenged with insecurity, but out of sheer national pride, it has not accepted help from those who know better, who can help to secure Nigeria.

Ekweremadu gave the charge yesterday at the inauguration of Abonnema Ring Road in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, constructed by Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration.

He said: “This is an opportunity for me to call on our leaders, just like I am saying that other states should learn from Rivers State, to accept assistance from other countries to secure our borders, democracy and citizens. That is the only way to go. We must learn from those who have done better than us.”

The senator further charged political leaders to be inspired by the achievements of their colleagues and replicate the same in their various states and at the national level, instead of witch-haunting.

According to Ekweremadu, the lessons to be learnt from the series of project inauguration in Rivers State by governors and other political leaders should be for them to get inspired and replicate such development in their domains.

He said by executing projects in the hinterland, other than the city, the Wike administration has demonstrated equity and justice to Rivers people.

“I believe it when I said that we should not be ashamed to say we are learning from our colleague on what to do. If we need help, we must seek help from whoever we can get help from, and that’s the only way we can develop.”

Governor Wike said the non-stop inauguration of completed projects in the state had silenced critics, particularly members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said instead of the APC to encourage its governors to roll out projects for inauguration as done by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, it is hiding under the guise of speaking for local contracting firms.

Wike described allegation that his administration refused to empower local contracting firms to handle project construction as sheer falsehood.

The governor said some of the projects that have been inaugurated this week, including Semi-Nonwa-Kira Road, were executed by a local contractor, Lubrik Construction Company, adding that the Abonnema Ring road project was also executed by O.K Isokariari Construction Company, another local contractor.