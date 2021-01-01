Governor Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai has ordered the release of 12 convicts in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 212 of the constitution.

The pardon was on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

A press statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, stated that the pardoned convicts comprised 10 people who were serving sentences of three years and above, ‘’with six months or less to serve.’’

Adekeye further said that the other two convicts that were pardoned ‘’were convicts who were released on ground of age.’’

‘’Gabriel Olugbenga was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for culpable homicide on June 23, 2016. He is 60 years old.

“He has six months left to serve and he was expected to be released on June 23, 2021,’’ he said.

The statement further said that Tunde Ikuenaya was imprisoned on November 16, 2017, for four years for criminal misappropriation, adding that ‘’he is 64 years old and he was expected to be released on March 16, 2021.’’

The Special Adviser said that El-Rufai has also commuted the prison sentences of three convicts to five years, being ‘’long term prisoners who had served ten years and above and have shown good conduct.’’

‘’Ifeanyi Chiebuike Nweke, Mohammed Mamman Santare and Samaila Danjuma were convicted and sentenced at various times for culpable homicide,’’ the statement clarified.’’

The governor also commuted Joshua Yashim’s death sentence to life imprisonment, Adekeye said, explaining that the convict was sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide on June 9, 2011.

‘’He has been in prison custody since 2007 when the offence was committed and has spent 13 years there. He did not appeal due to lack of funds, Adekeye said.

Vanguard News Nigeria