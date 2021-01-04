Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has called out President Donald Trump for pressuring Georgia’s secretary of state to overturn the 2020 election results, CNN reports.

“Have y’all heard about that recorded conversation? Well, it was certainly the voice of desperation, most certainly that, and it was a bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the president of the United States, Harris told onlookers during a drive-in rally in Savannah, Georgia on Monday, 4 January.

During an hour-long conversation with the secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, a republican, the president repeatedly asked for the state election official to find enough votes to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in Georgia, according to a recording of the phone call obtained by The Washington Post.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, who will be the ranking democrat on the senate judiciary committee if his party does not take the chamber, said the call was more than a pathetic, rambling, delusional rant.

”His disgraceful effort to intimidate an elected official into deliberately changing and misrepresenting the legally confirmed vote totals in his state strikes at the heart of our democracy and merits nothing less than a criminal investigation, the President is unhinged and dangerous, Durbin said in a statement.

Harris, a California democratic senator, returned to the Peach state for a second event in as many months to charge up voters on behalf of challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are looking to defeat republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelley Loeffler, respectively.

The appearance is part of a last-minute effort to boost democratic chances in Tuesday’s runoff elections, which will determine control of the senate.

Harris’s visit comes a day before President-elect Joe Biden is set to appear in Atlanta to stump for the two democratic candidates.

Biden and Harris stopping in Georgia underscore how important the state is for democrats in setting the policy table in 2021.

Trump’s call to Raffensperger came as scores of republican have pledged to challenge the electoral college’s vote for Biden when congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday, 6 January.

Like this: Like Loading...