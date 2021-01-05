By Gabriel Ewepu

FOLLOWING Federal Government’s New Year ‘gift’ through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, of 50 percent hike in electricity tariff effective from January 1, 2021, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Tuesday, condemned and rejected the increase in all ramifications.

The Founder, Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria, PMNN, Yahaya Ndu, said, “What is there to be said except the obvious, which is that it is in bad taste, at a wrong time and full of insensitivity.

“It is beggars’ belief that while Governments all-over the world is doing everything within their powers to make life easier for their citizens, the Nigerian Government is busy doing the exact opposite.

“As for my advice, the government should immediately reverse this wrong decision.”

Nigerians may hit the streets in protest-Jakpor

Director of Programmes, CAPPA, Philip Jakpor, said, “It is very unfortunate that the current administration, through its flip flop policies continues to make life difficult for the ordinary Nigerian.

“The 50 percent hike in electricity tariff will have a negative ripple effect on virtually every sector that depends on electricity. You will agree with me that manufacturing and other key sectors are hinged on power. Ironically, the increase in electricity tariff just like previous hikes does not mean there will be adequate electricity.

“Nigeria’s power generation has not climbed beyond 10,000MW of which distribution is an abysmally low 5,000MW at its peak. It is an ill-advised policy and Nigerians may be forced to hit the streets again to demand a halt to the policy moving forward.”

