Despite the fact that he retired from playing international football in 2015, the 33-year-old made good his promise of providing for his community the hospital.

The edifice, a two-story building is located along the highway which can be accessible to people who desire quality health services.

In a video shared on social media, by rapper and activist, Ruggedman, the entertainer congratulated him for his generosity while also celebrating his greatness and goodness.

All is now set for the building to be commissioned and for operations to begin.

Emenike who started his football career with Delta Force once revealed that he walked on foot to training and back, even though it could take an hour and a half. He said he didn’t get paid as he played at the club when it was non-professional and were in a low division, the club were also refused funds from the Delta State government.