Security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, has advised Nigerian politicians to imbibe the traits of servant leadership and selflessness that defined the life of Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu. Kanu was a former military administrator of Imo State from 1976 to 1977 and Lagos State from 1977 to 1978.







Ekhomu, national president of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), described the passage of Admiral Kanu as a “great loss to the nation,” adding that Nigeria had lost a pillar of democracy. He further described Kanu as a committed and selfless leader who loved Nigeria without mental reservation and worked to enthrone democratic governance.







“He was a rare breed, a productive and cerebral leader. He often engaged in critical thinking and was an astute problem solver. He led by example saying, do as I do, not as I say. His love for Nigeria and Ndigbo was an ineffable love. Kanu hated injustice and believed in the greatness of Nigeria,” he added.







He noted that the deceased was one of the best officers of the Nigerian Navy, saying the former governor believed and fought for Nigeria’s unity.







“His love for Nigeria informed his pre-eminent role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which opposed military rule and hastened Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.