By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The National Mathematical Centre (NMC) has appealed to government at all levels to encourage the learning of Mathematics at the lower and tertiary levels for the development of the country.

The centre noted that there are a few teachers and lecturers of Mathematics in most schools and universities.

Acting Coordinator, Mathematics Programme, NMC, Dr James Ajie revealed this at the end of a four-day virtual training for 1,000 participants at its headquarters in Sheda, Kwali Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Ajie said the programme was aimed at correcting the falling standard of Mathematics education across the country as well as to enhance the performances of students and lectures.

He said the participants were trained in Real Analysis, a branch of Pure Mathematics to enhance their learning and understanding of the subject.

The coordinator stated that the four-day training was targeted at graduates of Mathematics.

He noted that although the programme was for graduates of Mathematics who intended to further their studies on the subject, undergraduate students could also benefit from it.

Ajie said the gesture was part of the centre’s agenda to improve the teaching and learning of the courseamong students and lecturers.

According to him, the Real Analysis is Pure Mathematics course which is fundamental to all Mathematicians; every graduate of Mathematics is supposed to have knowledge of Real Analysis.

He said: “Any user of Mathematics should also have some knowledge of Real Analysis because for one to have confidence that the result one is getting is right, one is supposed to do some analysis.”