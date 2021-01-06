Obehi Ogbeh

By Evelyn Usman

A prisoner, who escaped from the White House prison in Benin, Edo State capital, during the #EndSARS crisis, has been arrested in Ogun State.

The suspect, Obehi Ogbeh, was arrested Wednesday, around Angulis, Agabado area of the state.

Hoodlums attacked the White House prison along Sapele Road, Benin City, and also destroyed the High Court 4 beside it.

Some of them were injured during crossfire with the armed squad of prison officials.

Explaining how the escaped Edo prisoner was arrested, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “He was arrested following information received by policemen at Agbado divisional headquarters that a middle-aged man was seen around Angulis area of Agbado and that his look and conduct were suspicious.

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado division, Kehinde Kuranga, detailed his detectives to the area where the man was apprehended.

“He was properly interrogated and confessed to the detectives that he was an inmate of White House prison in Edo State.

“He said he was set free by hoodlums who attacked the prison yard during the #Endsars protest. He further confessed that he relocated to Agbado to avoid being re-arrested.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, for further profiling.”

