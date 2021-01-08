A petitioner, Mr Anthony Ogbevon has sought a compensation of N50 million and the release of his bus which according to him, was confiscated after being paraded for kidnapping and robbery even before investigation.

Mr Ogbevon was speaking on Friday before the Edo State Judicial Panel Of Inquiry for victims of SARS and related abuses, narrated how he was brutalised by the Nigeria Police following his refusal to help convey some alleged kidnappers with his bus to the state CID headquarters in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Thereafter, he was accused of being a kidnapper and then detained.

According to him, after his arrest in June, 2020, his vehicle which was confiscated at the time is still yet to be released to him.

The matter which had been heard earlier at the high court, exonerated him of all allegations put before him which led to his release. But beyond that, Ogbevon sought a compensation of N50 million for the unlawful arrest, detention and brutality he allegedly suffered.

The chairman of the panel, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe rtd., therefore, appointed some members of the panel for a locus visitation of the matter and adjourned till January 19, 2021 for review.

Some members of the panel had earlier visited the locus of some other matters which had been heard in the past few days.