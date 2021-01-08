Eight persons were on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attacks on police stations and stealing during the recent #EndSARS protests.

The defendants are Olatayo Abiodun, 25; Olaoye Toyin, 23; Fasoroti Ifedayo, 25; Ojo Idowu, 18; Adetayo Damola, 20; Owolabi Oluwaseun, 21; Ajewole Ojo, 21, and Moses Ifeanyi, 20.

They are facing a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, willful damage, arson and stealing.

The defendants were those arrested in connection with the widespread national protests against police brutality which were later hijacked by hoodlums.

Their actions resulted in the destruction of property and deaths across the country.

Trial

The prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, a police inspector, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on October 20, 2020, in Ikere-Ekiti.

Mr Akinwale alleged that the defendants “conspired among themselves to commit felony, willful damage, arson on two police stations and barracks in the town.”

He also alleged that the defendants damaged the exhibit apartment and stole the following items: one AK 47 rifle, gas cylinders, standing fans and a plasma television set.

Other items stolen, according to the prosecution, were a dane gun, laptop computers and “other registered exhibits”.

Mr Akinwale also noted that the offences contravened Sections 516, 451(b), 443(a) and 390(4) (f) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court did not take the pleas of the defendants.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Adefumike Anoma, ordered that the defendants should be remanded at the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until February 9.