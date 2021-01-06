A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.





Lagos State Government has engaged forensic experts to investigate the Lekki Tollgate shootings of October 20, 2020 during the #EndSARS protests.

Justice Doris Okuwobi(rtd), Chairman of the State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, said so on Tuesday at the panel’s seating.

Lekki Concession Company, LCC, had sought permission to access the toll plaza.

LCC urged the panel through its lawyer, Rotimi Seriki, to grant its leave to access the toll plaza to evaluate the damages because of insurance claims and repairs.

Justice Okuwobi rejected the application, noting that the forensic experts engaged by the state government would have commenced work but for the holidays, adding that the forensic examination is expected to be completed in 21 days.

The judge said: “Forensic analysis will clear a lot of issues in the incident of October 20, 2020 and a huge sum has been paid by the Lagos State Government for it.

“The desire is that the panel will unearth the truth of what happened.

“The application by the LCC for permission to have access to the tollgate must therefore await the outcome of the forensic examination.”

The panel adjourned the matter to January 29.

Vanguard News Nigeria