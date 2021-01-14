By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

MARITIME

Terminal operator, Josepdam Port Services Nigeria Limited, has donated an all-purpose personal computers to Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, as part of its support and expression of sympathy.

Meanwhile, as the dust raised from #EndSARS protests gradually settles, more sympathisers are still besieging the Lagos headquarters of NPA to express solidarity with the management over the attack and vandalization of the premises by hoodlums, who masqueraded as protesters.

Presenting the items to NPA management, Chairman, Josepdam, Saheed Kuteyi, said NPA has been a good landlord, making it possible for the operators to work under a friendly atmosphere.

Kuteyi said: “On behalf of my management and staff, I am here to present these items just to support and commiserate with NPA in respect of what happened during the #EndSARS protests. We have been working together with NPA since 2006 under very conducive atmosphere. This is just a token, and better things are coming in future.”

Also, Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, commended the management of Josepdam, while expressing surprise that anybody could imagine attacking NPA, an organisation that is for the good of the country.

Usman who was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, said: “On behalf of managing director, we appreciate you for identifying with us in our moment of sorrow and need. In fact, NPA is an organisation that should be protected because government doesn’t give us money in anyway; we rather contribute to government’s purse. We do our corporate social responsibilities.

“Somehow, when there is a mob, you cannot tell how it happened. But in a moment like this, when you see people crying when someone passes on, do not just say sorry. Get close to the person and find out the assistance they would need.”