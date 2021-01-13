The National Examination Council (NECO) on Wednesday said special arrangements have been made for candidates who missed some of the October November 2020 examinations as a result of the #EndSARS protest.

“Such candidates will have the opportunity to write the tests on February 1, 2021 during the SSCE external examination,” NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma said in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dubbed #EndSARS protests, young Nigerians took to the streets for about two weeks to press home their demands for the scrapping of the notorious police unit – Special Anti-Robbery Squad – and reformation of the police force.

The protests were held in states across the country as the protesters blocked major roads which affected movement of residents.

Obioma named some of the states affected as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Edo, Ondo and some centres in Rivers, Abia, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 1,221,447 candidates registered for the October-November 2020 examination out of which 665,830 were male and 555,617 female.

The registrar noted that 1,102,041 candidates passed at credit and above level while 894,101 candidates out of the 1,209,992 that sat for the examination scored credit and above in English and Mathematics.

Obioma said 33,470 cases of malpractices were recorded during the examination, adding that 12 schools were also involved including 24 supervisors.