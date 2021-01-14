By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Panel of Inquiry against police brutality and extra-judicial killings has summoned the state ex-Commissioner of Police, Mr John Omoronike and a former Ilesa Area Commander, Mr Joshua Atunise over alleged killing of a student and withholding of his corpse for 13 years.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Akin Oladimeji during the panel’s proceedings on Thursday also ordered two senior police officers, one SP Omoyele and Inspector Muyiwa to appear before the panel for violation of human rights, extortion and disrespecting court order or get arrested.

Ex CP Omoronike and Atunise were named in a petition by a father, Babatunde Taiwo, that his son, Daniel, a final year Mechanic Engineering student of Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke was killed on November 29, 2008.

While testifying before the panel, Taiwo said his son was gruesomely killed by Mr Atunise, having tagged him an armed robber in Ilesa under the supervision of the then CP Moronike and his corpse seized till date despite court judgement ordering the release of the corpse as well awarding the family N30 million compensation.

Similarly, another witness, Yekini Busari corroborated the testimony of another petitioner, Adanku Oyinlola, a community head in Osogbo that he was arrested illegally by Superintendent Omoyale attached to AIG Zone XI office, Osogbo on June 23, 2016, in his house and was jointly extorted of over N1 million by Omoyele and one Inspector Muyiwa in Abuja Police station before he was released.

Panel Chairman, Justice Oladimeji therefore instructed police representative, F. B. Osai to summon the alleged officer to appear before the panel to assist the panel. But Osai told the panel that the former CP and Area Commander were his superiors and would be impossible to summon them as such act would amount to insubordination.

Oladimeji, however, insisted that the duo must appear to assist the panel on the matter since they have been alleged by the petitioner.

He also ordered that both SP Omoyele and Inspector Muyiwa should appear, else they would be arrested and the case determined without their inputs.

He then adjourned the two cases to February 18, 2020, for further hearing.

