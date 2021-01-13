Ooni-of-Ife

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on Wednesday disclosed that traditional security architecture saved Ife town from wanton destruction of property when hoodlums hijacked the EndSARS protest in some parts of the state.

This is as the monarch added that policing is everybody’s business and should be treated as a priority.

A statement issued by the Palace Director of Media and Publicity, Moses Olafare disclosed that the monarch stated these while hosting the new Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode at his palace in Ile-Ife.

Oba Adeyeye explained that it was easy to manage the crisis that trailed the controversial #EndSARS protests in Ile-Ife because the town already has a traditional way of conflict resolution which was deployed and successful.

“Unlike some places where buildings were burnt, properties looted and police structures attacked, we swung into action and our existing traditional security structure supplied necessary intelligence which we used to stop crimes from happening.

All these were however done with the knowledge and supports from the Nigeria Police and we are proud.

“Dear Commissioner, I wish to say that God has returned you to this part of the country to continue with the good works you did during your era as the Area Commander in charge of Ife few years ago. You had our support and I can assure you that you still have it.

“Currently, we are having a pocket of security challenges particularly in the areas of cultism and drug abuse. We need you to help us in this area and others identified by you and I am sure that you have the capacity to perform optimally.” The Ooni admonished.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner of Police, CP. Olawale Olokode, described his return to the state as a stern warning to criminally minded people who have only two choices to made which is to either change their ways or leave the state to avoid being crushed by the police.

“If we compare the state with its neighbors, it is relatively the most peaceful although with its challenges. But I wish to tell law abiding citizens in the state to relax their mind as they embark on their lawful businesses.

“Cultism, thuggery and a pocket of kidnapping have been identified to be the challenges here and we are equal to the task. We only seek your continuous support, especially in the execution of community policing as directed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu.” The Commissioner of Police explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria