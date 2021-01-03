By Dr. David Oyedepo

Happy New Year and welcome to your year of Turnaround Encounters! I believe we had definite encounters with God via praise in the month of December, 2019. It is my prayer that all God is set to do in our lives this year will be actualised, in the name of Jesus! As our custom is, the month of January is our annual prayer and fasting season, and in the light of this, this week, we shall focus on: Engaging the Demands for Answered Prayers!

We understand from Scriptures that prayers are prescribed for answers. As it is written, Ye lust, and have not: ye kill, and desire to have, and cannot obtain: ye fight and war, yet ye have not, because ye ask not. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts (James 4:2-3). Prayer is not a religious activity; it is a communication line between the believer and God. When we pray according to the rules, we have committed God’s integrity to answer us. Thus, one can pray and not get any answer because he is asking amiss. Also, it is important to know that prayer is not just a platform for making request and having our needs met. Much more, it is a platform for stewardship, which entitles us to rewards that are far more valuable than our request. Making request entitles us to answers but service entitles us to rewards. Therefore, prayer is an open platform of stewardship for all believers and that centres on making prayer investment towards every of God’s interest on the earth. The Bible says, And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly (Matthew 6:5-6). They asked, what are we to pray? And He said, After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven (Matthew 6:9-10). That is Jesus’ protocol for us in prayers. We invest towards Kingdom advancement endeavours by praying the will of God down on the earth (1 Timothy 2:4; John 3:16; 2 Peter 3:9). So, it does not matter how heavy our load of request is, Kingdom endeavours is what entitles us to divine favour and it covers all areas of our lives (Matthew 6:33).

What are the Demands for our Prayers to be Answered?

The Prayers must come from the Heart: The Bible says, And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart (Jeremiah 29:13; see also Isaiah 26:9). When our prayer is from the heart, God’s answers and rewards to our prayers will humble our enemies.

The Bible says, And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart (Jeremiah 29:13; see also Isaiah 26:9). When our prayer is from the heart, God’s answers and rewards to our prayers will humble our enemies. We must Learn the act of Praying in the Spirit: This is not a spiritual emblem. When we are baptised in the Spirit, it gives us a prayer advantage. People think that groaning is about cracking the throat; it is praying in the Holy Ghost. So, the word ‘groaning’ is praying intensely in the Holy Ghost. When we do that, we are praying according to the will of God. Paul speaking said, For if I pray in an unknown tongue, my spirit prayeth, but my understanding is unfruitful. What is it then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also: I will sing with the spirit, and I will sing with the understanding also (1 Corinthians 14:14-15; see also 1 John 5:14-15). So, it is our spirit that engages the Holy Ghost in prayer, and praying according to the will of God commits God to respond. Also, it is a private confidential line between us and God (1 Corinthians 14:2). The devil and man have no idea; yet, it is generating impact.