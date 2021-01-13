Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi



The people of Oruku community in Nkanu-East Council of Enugu State have protested the killing of their traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Mbah.



During a peaceful protest to Government House, Enugu, yesterday, they also demanded that the police should not be part of the judicial commission of inquiry set up by the state government, citing their alleged complicity in the murder of the monarch on December 26, 2020.

The demonstration comes barely one week after Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi raised the panel, headed by Justice Harold Eya, to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the brutal murder of the royal father during a meeting.

While tabling their grievances, Chairman of Oruku Caretaker Committee, Chief Ikenna Martin Nwatu, appealed to the Chief of Staff, Government House, Enugu, Dr. Festus Uzor, who received them on behalf of Governor Ugwuanyi, to help in fishing out the killers in the interest of justice.

He said: “We, the people of Oruku, are begging you to assist us in getting justice for Igwe Emmanuel Mbah, who was brutally murdered. We do not trust the police investigation into the killing.

“We plead with you to use your good offices to ensure that the Department of State Services (DSS) is involved in the investigation so that justice will prevail.

“We are living in fear, as the killing of the traditional ruler shows that nobody is safe in our community any more. It is not war between Oruku and Umuode communities, but war within the community. It is an internal war. Our houses and other valuable property are burnt and nobody is talking. It is sponsored by some of our public figures, who feel they must rule us at all cost.”

Responding, Uzor commended the villagers for their orderly comportment, reminding them that the state government had empanelled a body to fish out the culprits and restore lasting peace in the community.

He reminded the protesters that the governor, while setting up the panel, urged them to stay the course of peace, which his administration had strived to entrench and nurture in the state.

“I will convey your message to our governor. I am very optimistic that he will listen to your demand. However, I have to correct an impression. The police are not part of the judicial commission. The police are doing their own independent investigation. The DSS is also doing theirs,” the CoS added.