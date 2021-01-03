The people of Umuisu Ugbawka in Nkanu East Council of Enugu State heaved a sign of relief, as the state government upgraded their community to an autonomous status.

Describing the creation as a Christmas gift to the people, one of the community leaders, Chief Sunday Nwobodo noted that the gesture would put to an end the tension and incessant wrangling and squabbles among the disparate communities.

He also disclosed that the creation would not only attract infrastructural development to the community, but also boost economic activities, aside encouraging the people to participate in grassroots politics.

“We sincerely commend our governor for this Christmas gift. Freedom is the best thing you can give a man. Having liberty is a quick way to progress,” he said.

