By Anayo Okoli – Enugu
Enugu state Ministry of Education has announced that schools in the State would resume on January 18, 2020.
The resumption date was agreed at a meeting between the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Uche Eze, officials of the Ministry and major stakeholders in the education sector.
The commissioner advised all schools in the state to ensure full compliance with the NCDC guidelines for the containment of Coronavirus Disease, COVID-19, warning that “the Ministry of Education will engage in constant monitoring of compliance when schools resume”.
The Education Commissioner also advised the schools to activate E-learning programmes for their students.
