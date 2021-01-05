Daily News Events across Nigeria in pictures By Oboh 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 Some major events across Nigeria from weekend till Tuesday, January 5, 2021. CONSULTATIVE MEETING: President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopeful, Professor George Obiozor; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at Obiozor’s Uburu country home in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. PARTY GONE SOUR: 71 guests of nightclubs in Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos were, weekend, arrested for breaking Covid-19 protocols. 11 vehicles were also impounded. READ ALSO: 2023: Zone your presidential tickets to South-East, Kalu, Ekweremadu, Anyim tell APC, PDP, others DIPLOMATS: From left— Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi; his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during a meeting in Abuja, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO) COMPENSATION: Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Ayoade Folashade(3rd right); and other government officials at the presentation of the N6 million and a condolence letter to the children of the late Dekina, APC Women Leader, at Ajaegbe Abocho community, on Tuesday, was also one of the events across Nigeria. COMMUNITY POLICING: A cross-section of Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers during their passing out parade at the Police College, Lagos, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO). Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments