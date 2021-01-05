Daily News

Events across Nigeria in pictures

Some major events across Nigeria from weekend till Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Events across Nigeria
CONSULTATIVE MEETING: President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo hopeful, Professor George Obiozor; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at Obiozor’s Uburu country home in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
PARTY GONE SOUR: 71 guests of nightclubs in Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos were, weekend, arrested for breaking Covid-19 protocols. 11 vehicles were also impounded.

DIPLOMATS: From left— Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi; his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, during a meeting in Abuja, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO)
Some major events across the country on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
COMPENSATION: Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Ayoade Folashade(3rd right); and other government officials at the presentation of the N6 million and a condolence letter to the children of the late Dekina, APC Women Leader, at Ajaegbe Abocho community, on Tuesday, was also one of the events across Nigeria.
Some major events across the country on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
COMMUNITY POLICING: A cross-section of Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers during their passing out parade at the Police College, Lagos, Tuesday. (NAN PHOTO).

Vanguard News Nigeria

