



… Says health system, workers under incredible strain

By Chioma Obinna

To reduce the strains of the second wave of COVID-19 on the health system, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Ebute Metta, Dr. Adedamola Dada has said that every malaria feelings and cough must be investigated for COVID-19 even as he disclosed that the health system and workers were under incredible strain as more very ill patient present to the hospitals.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, the Medical Director said the second wave of COVID showed the country was dealing now with a more transmittable and even more deadly disease.

”Several of our compatriots including health workers have succumbed to this deadly disease. Our Prayers and thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones.

”We can however still change the narratives for those who are alive simply by obeying the Covid guidelines clearly and regularly communicated by the FMOH, PTF, and NCDC and those include wearing of face masks, avoiding large crowds or celebrations, avoiding physical meetings, ensuring colleagues at work and staff at home also obey the instructions, washing our hands all the time and sanitizing with alcohol-based agents where it’s not possible to wash hands and of course presenting to the hospitals early if you are exposed or feeling unwell.

He said Every steam inhalation, Aboliki, and methyl salicylates application are not treatments for COVID infection and they are also not preventive.

”Eating garlic, turmeric, or all such things do not prevent or treat the conditions.”



He explained that individuals have a far better chance of beating the Virus when they present early for diagnosis and treatment.

Dada, further explained that the pandemic was not also just a disease of the rich as many people erroneously believe, adding that It is a disease that affects everyone- rich or poor, old or young.

”Despite the very tough times we face presently with this condition- We can begin to turn the tide only if we all start following the guidelines today; if we don’t- then the situation would get worse and very, unfortunately, we may lose more of our loved ones. We all must work to prevent this.

Appealing to Nigerians not to give in to panic, he stressed the need for Nigerians to simply follow the guidelines. And turn the situation around as they did during the first wave.

”Our health system and health workers are under incredible strain as more and more very ill patients present to our hospitals.

”We urgently need to help the health workers cope better by reducing the number of infections and therefore patients they see.

”We need to help the system. This will only happen when we all obey the Covid guidelines and collectively work to reduce the number of infections. ”

Speaking on the vaccines, he said the government was working hard to bring those Vaccines into the country as soon as possible, adding that, only those who are alive would benefit from it.

”Please, obey the covid guidelines and stay alive. The country needs you and your family also need you.”