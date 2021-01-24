Akinwale Aboluwade

Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, on Sunday cautioned the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria against threats of reprisal mission in reaction to the eviction notice given to killer herdsmen in Oyo State by Chief Sunday Adeyemo , a.k.a Sunday Igboho, saying that their actions suggested mere jokes.

Gani Adams, who expressed concern over the security situation in the South-West in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, on Sunday, warned that threats of attack on the South-West might fuel further crisis if caution was not taken.

The statement by Gani Adams said that the situation in Oyo and Ondo states reinforced the fact about the security challenges caused by the killer herdsmen. It recalled that many Yoruba people had, on several occasions, been kidnapped, killed, with their women raped and ransom paid.

It, however, stated that the Yoruba people would not be stampeded into falling to the intrigues of criminals who pervert the peace and tranquility of the region.

The statement read in parts, “The apex organization in the North and the herders Association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

“By their inciting statements, the north are beating war drums. We will resist any attempt by the north to turn our region to war zone. No amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen.

“From my findings, with what is playing out in the last three days, (especially in the social media) it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name, and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward, but by virtue of my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bound by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right. And, I must also consult widely before taking any action.

“What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together. The killer herdsmen are the major problem, but sadly the Federal Government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with abductors paying several billions as ransom.”

Warning against attempts to cause crisis in the region, it read further, “The Fulani, in their agenda since 1818 had caused a lot of damages to the South-West. It is clear that the south is their target, that is why anybody going against the Fulani herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy.”

It stressed the need for traditional rulers, the political class, businessmen and the general public to be conscious as the killer herdsmen had infiltrated the region in a bid to subjugate the people.