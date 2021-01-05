A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Alhaji Dauda Birma, in the early hours of Tuesday, Jan 5, 2020, died at the age of 88 in his hometown.

The late Birma marked his 80th birthday in July 2020.

His son, Musa Dauda Birma, who announced the death on his Facebook page, wrote:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihin rajiun, I lost a part of me that can never be replaced. May Allah forgive your sins and grant you janna.”

Born 1940 in Garkida, Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Dauda Birma served in various capacities in the defunct Northern Region Government.

The former education minister, who was also a presidential aspirant under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), died in the early hours of Tuesday at his home in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

It also gathered that Birma, who was the Sarkin Gabas Adamawa and Waziri of Garkida, was Hale and hearty as at yesterday.

Alhaji Suleiman Yerima, one of his associates, said that he was in the company of the deceased on Monday afternoon.

Mr Birma’s death comes exactly two weeks after a former Education Minister, Jerry Agada, died at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi after a prolonged illness.

Professor Jerry Agada was also a one-time national president of the Association of Nigeria Authors

