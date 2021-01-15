Rooney left Manchester United in 2017. Photo: [email protected] County.

Wayne Rooney has ended his illustrious playing career to take up a job as full-time Derby manager, the Championship club announced on Friday.

Derby confirmed the 35-year-old former Manchester United and England forward had agreed to a permanent deal until 2023, having succeeded Phillip Cocu on an interim basis in November.

We will be joined by the manager of Derby County for this afternoon’s Press Conference shortly. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/ufu0zJJrn8 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 15, 2021

The club statement confirmed that in accepting the manager’s role, Rooney had “elected to call time on his illustrious playing career to fully focus on his job”.

AFP