Following an attempt to allegedly take the life of Yomi Tokosi, the former managing director of First African Trust Bank, the police has arrested Mr Ralph Obioha, a chieftain of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

The Cable reports that Obioha was summoned and detained by the police criminal investigations department in Lagos for allegedly attempting to murder Tokosi, his former business partner.

According to reports, an aide of the former NADECO chieftain who was arrested following an attack on Toyosi’s Lagos residence said he was sent by his boss. Therefore, the police accused Obioha of being a mastermind of the alleged attempted murder.

The aide whose name was given as Ifeayin Okereke was arrested alongside Olawale Dairo, John Sunday and Monday Olotu after they reportedly attempted to break into Tokosi’s apartment during a midnight attack on November 29, 2020. They were accused of destroying his cars after failing to enter the building due to the intervention of the police.

Obioha has, however, been released on bail pending his arraignment by the Lagos director of public prosecution (DPP).

While the case is currently before the Lagos DPP pending their arraignment in court, the NADECO chieftain was granted bail based on the recognition of Olumide Akpata, his lawyer and president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

