In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has redeployed over a thousand of its officers to various new positions.

The move also affects the campaign against Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

According to the list exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, a total of 1,546 officers were redeployed, out of which 210 were generals.

Others redeployed were 450 Colonels, 309 Majors, 251 Captains and 322 Lieutenants.

According to the communication signed by GAT Ochigbano, a major general, all affected officers must take over from the effective dates.

Prominent amongst the redeployed officers is PI Eze, a major general, who was appointed Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre Land Component Commander in the North East region.

Military insiders say all the General Officers Commanding in the theatre will report directly to him, the Land Component Commander.

“Component Commanders report directly to (the) Theatre Commander,” an insider said. “Theatre Commander reports directly to CDS,” a source said.

The major shakeup by the Army is coming on the hills of calls by many Nigerians for the sack of service Chiefs, who have exceeded their stay in service.

Prominent voices that have called for the sack of the service chiefs are members of the two chambers of the National Assembly since according to them have proven incapable of leading the armed forces to victory over Boko Haram.

Mr Buratai, the National Security Adviser; Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd.); the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Morgan Riku, were appointed on July 13, 2015.

But more than five years on, they have been unable to implement any coherent strategy to rein in Boko Haram. Of late, the terrorist group have become even more daring, ambushing troops and slaughtering civilians.

PREMIUM TIMES have reported, on many occasions, how groups like the Islamic State’s West Africa Province and Boko Haram have terrorised the northern parts of the country for more than 10 years.

In the last three years, there has been a surge in kidnapping and banditry across the country.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has, on different occasions, claimed that the nation is winning the war against insurgency, reports of rampant killings in many parts of the country have proven him wrong.

