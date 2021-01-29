Dodo who is from Katsina State as his principal is all set to resume duty on February 1st.

Sources close to The Street Journal reveal that the replacement of Abubakar with Dodo is simply because Abubakar who turns 48 in March, is due for promotion and is proceeding to the US to attend a course and on completion of the course will be promoted to Brigadier General.

Abubakar who became Buhari’s ADC in May 2015 attended the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1992 on gaining admission as a member of 44 Regular Course to read Biological Sciences. Abubakar’s qualifications include Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Sciences from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice and Masters in International Affairs & Diplomacy (MIAD) both from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.Before his assignment as the president’s ADC, Abubakar served in various Army units and formations within and outside Nigeria in different capacities.They include Lagos Garrison Command Provost, United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone, Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police Admin Company Apapa Lagos, Special Investigation Bureau Apapa Lagos (Briefly) and Army Headquarters Provost Group Lokoja. Others include Nigerian Army School of Military Police Basawa Zaria for 4 years as an Instructor and Staff Officer Grade 2 training and operations, Nigerian Defence Academy Provost Kaduna as Commander NDA Provost and an Instructor, then Seven (7) Division Provost Group Maiduguri as the pioneer Acting Provost Commander. Abubakar was also the Camp Commandant Giwa Barracks detention facility (Operation Zaman Lafiya) between November 2013 and 2014, which held over 1500 suspected Boko Haram Terrorist detainees. He also served at the Nigerian Army Training Centre Kontagora as Staff Officer Grade One Operations and Training. The ADC also coordinated the training of 143 Battalion on Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency with the United States Rangers and the British Military Advisory Training Teams respectively. Besides attending several courses in the line of duty, he has earned numerous commendations in the course of his service to the nation.

