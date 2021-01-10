For the umpteenth time, terrorist group, Boko Haram laid siege on the notorious Damaturu Buni Yadi road in Maiduguri for an ambush but this time, it was on the military troops of the Nigerian army.

Many soldiers got killed in the assault which occurred on Saturday January 9th 2021 at about 1700hrs.

The soldiers were obviously on duty preparing to launch an onslaught on the terrorist group.

This isn’t the first time that the terrorist group will launch an ambush on Nigerian troops.

In March of 2020, Boko Haram extremists killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near Goneri village in northern Yobe state. The ambush happened as the military tried to launch an offensive against the terrorist group. The soldiers were initially able to fight back and escape and then launched another offensive a day later. But the troops got attacked from the rear at a place near the village of Goneri called the Gorge.

In July of same year, 19 soldiers, all members of special forces team on a counter terrorism operation, all got killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists along the volatile Mngliaiduguri-Damboa road in Borno state.

In September of 2020, Boko Haram ambushed Colonel Dahiru Bako a military commander and his troops at Damboa, a community in southern Borno state. Bako was fatally wounded and three of his soldiers killed.

The following month, the terrorist group killed 10 soldiers in an ambush at a place near the town of Marte in Borno state. Their military vehicle was set on fire and food and supplies were seized by the insurgents.

After launching its first terror attack in the northeast region of Nigeria in 2009, Boko Haram has continued to attack military troops and civilians in the area.

Over 3 million people have been displaced in more than a decade of terrorist activities by Boko Haram. Scores of civilians are still trapped in remote communities and are unable to flee due to a lack of security on roads.

The violence, which has killed more than 30,000 people, has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Like this: Like Loading...