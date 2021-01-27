To support the Federal Government’s peace keeping effort in Mali, 140 police officers of the Nigeria Formed Police Unit, NIGFPU have been deployed to the United Nations Multi Dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA. In a document sighted by The Street Journal and originating from the Inspector General of Police , the deployment of the police personnel for the special mission began in December of 2020 and ran through January 22, 2021. The selected police personnel will be in Mali for a period of one to two years to see the mission through. Here below is a break down of the police personnel to be deployed for the mission Mali 4 Superintendent of Police (SP) 4 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) 10 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) 46 Inspectors of Police (INSPR) 59 Sergeants

17 Corporals See full list of police personnel to be deployed by clicking here

In a similar move in 2013, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, approved the same number of police personnel to Mali in support of the FG’s peace keeping mission of the ECOWAS, African Union-led peace initiative. The personnel from the Police Unit, deployed to Mali comprised of specialised sections trained in riot control and counter-terrorism and are equipped with modern crime fighting and peacekeeping equipment.

This development comes as Mali disbanded it’s military junta, five months after the army deposed president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The junta briefly governed the country after the August 18 coup and formally remained in place even after the putschists handed power to a civilian interim government, which raised questions about the military’s continuing influence.

Col. Assimi Goita was vice-president of the transition body, while retired Col. Bah Ndiaw its chairman. The 15-member Economic Community of West African States, which has mediated Mali’s political strife, urged the interim government on January 12 to disband the junta.

It was a condition for lifting an embargo imposed by West African leaders

Over the past two decades, Nigeria has been known to be an important actor within the West African sub-region, especially in the defence of West Africa by helping in protecting the social, economic and security sectors of West Africa countries. Some of the countries in which Nigeria has shown leadership qualities over the years with special mission include Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’voire, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan and Mali recently, just to mention a few.

Like this: Like Loading...