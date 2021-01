To support the Federal Government’s peace keeping effort in Mali, 140 police officers of the Nigeria Formed Police Unit, NIGFPU have been deployed to the United Nations Multi Dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA.

In a document sighted by The Street Journal and originating from the Inspector General of Police , the deployment of the police personnel for the special mission began in December of 2020 and ran through January 22, 2021.

The selected police personnel will be in Mali for a period of one to two years to see the mission through.