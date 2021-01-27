The selected police personnel will be in Mali for a period of one to two years to see the mission through.
17 Corporals
In a similar move in 2013, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, approved the same number of police personnel to Mali in support of the FG’s peace keeping mission of the ECOWAS, African Union-led peace initiative.
The personnel from the Police Unit, deployed to Mali comprised of specialised sections trained in riot control and counter-terrorism and are equipped with modern crime fighting and peacekeeping equipment.
The 15-member Economic Community of West African States, which has mediated Mali’s political strife, urged the interim government on January 12 to disband the junta.
It was a condition for lifting an embargo imposed by West African leaders
Over the past two decades, Nigeria has been known to be an important actor within the West African sub-region, especially in the defence of West Africa by helping in protecting the social, economic and security sectors of West Africa countries.
Some of the countries in which Nigeria has shown leadership qualities over the years with special mission include Chad, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’voire, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan and Mali recently, just to mention a few.
