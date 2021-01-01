By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin has assured the party members of a robust new year in terms of patronage and reward from the party.

Adetimehin in his new year message to party’s faithful in Akure acknowledged the turbulent narratives in 2020 and commended leaders and members for conducting themselves in civilised and dignified manners, even during the electioneering.

His message was contained in a statement signed by the party’s publicity secretary Alex Kalejaye.

” l want to assure our party members of a robust new year, in terms of patronage and reward from a party, into which they have invested so many efforts, time and resources.

“All the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress made me proud throughout the year 2020, in conducting themselves properly, and, more importantly, for supporting the party during the local government, and gubernatorial elections.

“I want to assure them of a robust 2021. I promise to stand by them, and ensure they are adequately rewarded for their commitments and dedication to party affairs.”

Adetimehin further assures that leaders are going to work assiduously towards making Ondo State chapter an enviable one to copy from, within the shortest possible time.

The chairman prayed to God to “preserve and enrich members of the great party as they step into a productively rewarding New Year.

