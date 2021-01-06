By Ibrahim Adam

A Chemical Engineer and Process Safety Expert in the United States of America (USA), Ayodeji Bakare, has advised the government to relocate tank farms, terminals, and trucks from Satellite Town in Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos State to save life and property.

He lamented that the farms have caused many environmental risk and degradation. and warned that there was the risk of another fire outbreak soon.

The safety expert gave this warning yesterday at a seminar titled “Effect of tank farm activities in Satellite Town, Lagos.”

According to Ayodeji, financial losses, bad roads, displacement, insecurity, reduced life-span from gasoline inhalation, among others, have been part of the socio-economic impact caused by the tank farms.

He said: “What value do you place on the Nigerian life to let this carnage and slow death keep plaguing the people of Satellite Town?

“Per simulation, the next incident which may occur any moment, or in five years, may claim 100+ lives and inflict serious long-term health issues on account of the proximity to the densely populated residential area.

“It is not a matter of if but when will the explosion happen? These tank farms operate with impunity; they do not operate on health safety and health standards and, as such, they expose the community and themselves to safety hazards.”

The safety expert also recommended strict measures during the approval of tank farms by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and stoppage of the new or ongoing construction of gas facilities within residential areas.

He urged the government to invest in rail transportation and set up fire stations close to the tank farms.

“More stringent requirements should be imposed during the licensing phase for such facilities (DPR, Federal Ministry of Environment and Labour requirements should be reviewed). Installation of a world-class fire station at very close proximity to the tank farms, as well as rehabilitation of roads in the community,” he added.

Satellite Town Forum Chairman (STF) Michael Imitimi appealed to government at all levels to rescue them by averting possible explosion in the community.

“We have gone to different ministries in Lagos State and at the federal level to avert an explosion like that of Abule-Ado. We will continue to protest to save our lives, properties, and businesses,” he said.

A resident, Jimoh Kamoli, who lost his home to a tanker explosion on December 25 last year, said: “I reside at Araromi Street, close to WOSBAB Energy Solution. About 3am on Christmas day, I started perceiving fuel. I moved outside and saw tanker boys selling diesel in the middle of the night and I challenged them.

“Ten minutes after, there was an explosion that razed my house, car, and the two tankers. My lawyer has written to WOSBAB Energy Solution where the tanker loaded and Olorede Petroleum Energy Services who owns the taker and since then, we are yet to be summoned. Everything I lost is about N13 million and I still can’t believe the incident happened.”