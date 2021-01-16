Experts have said that using quality pillows during sleep helps proper spine alignment and prevent aches and pains that can be detrimental to physical and mental wellbeing.







These were the submission of Onigbinde Ayodele Teslim, National President, National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT), and Nnenna Chigbo, President, Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) while urging Nigerians to maintain a healthy sleep culture for better wellbeing. Onigbinde pointed out that poor ergonomic compliance in most mattresses and pillows result in unhealthy sleep due to aches and pains from their usage, a situation he said also leads to poor postural alignments and deformities.

NAOMT President stated that to maintain spine neutrality, quality pillows, like those of Mouka, should align the neck with other body parts to support good posture.

He added that the brand’s pillows and mattresses are recommended because of their high quality, having met the ergonomic standards. He said non-usage of pillows during sleep results in uneven pressure distribution in the neck muscles, adding that this is why some individuals may experience neck pain, stiffness, and headaches, affecting work performance and economic wellbeing.







In the same vein, Chigbo said specific cells that help fight infection in the body increases significantly during healthy sleep and quality mattresses and pillows determine a great deal how well one sleeps as the body needs to align with them.

