An explosion that occurred at a gas plant in Agbor, Delta State has left four persons while eleven others have been hospitalized after sustaining several degrees of injuries.

The governor, Ifeanyi Okowa confirmed this to journalists on Saturday after visiting the plant and families of victims of the incident.

He described the explosion which occurred on Friday as an unfortunate incident and announced that the state government would pick the bill for medical treatment of the victims.

Mr Okowa said:

“It was an unfortunate fire incident involving a gas station where the tanker was trying to discharge gas.

“We have visited the place and the victims and we have seen the extent of damage caused by the inferno.

“We lost four persons, three children and a woman.

“After my visit to the two families that lost their dear ones, I also visited the Central Hospital at Agbor where they were initially rushed to with varying degrees of burns ranging from 80 to 90 per cent.

“They were immediately offered medical services even though they wouldn’t have been able to attend to them because of the extent of the burns so they have to transfer them to the Federal Medical Centre Asaba and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital with aid of ambulances provided by the State Government.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Health to make some deposits at the hospitals to enable them have full treatment,” he said.

Following complaints of inadequate medical care for the victims at the Agbor Central Hospital, the governor said that most people who complained had no idea of what they were talking about.

“I have listened and heard the complaints. Haven listened to the Medical Director and the extent to which they went, obviously, the patients had severe and extensive burns.

“Any burn that is above 30 per cent is a major burn and we are talking about 80 to 90 per cent burns here.

“So they needed to be moved to UBTH, a specialised centre for the treatment of burns. When you have such a degree of burns many hospitals will not accept them because the survival rate is low,” Mr Okowa said.

