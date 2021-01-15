Following a successful showing in 2020, Nigerian feature film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) has opened the year with a selection in the World Panorama section of the 51st edition of India’s biggest festival, The International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Opening tomorrow and runs through January 24 in Goa, IFFI organisers recently announced the list of films under its World Panorama section, which consists of 50 outstanding films from across the globe. With a total of 8 films, majority of the films in the list are from Germany, followed by France with 6 movies. The line-up also includes films from The United States of America, Italy, Greece and Netherlands, with Eyimofe representing Nigeria.

The World Panorama section of IFFI brings some of the best shots, to dialogues and direction, to the audience. During the 9-day festival, extraordinary films by renowned filmmakers from around the globe will be screened for movies aficionados.

IFFI excitingly showcases contemporary international cinema to the audience, for discovering films that thrill, engage and provokes curiosity.

IFFI aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the cinematic excellence and the art. Every year IFFI celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of best films from India and around the world.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria, Eyimofe, winner of the Torino International Film Festival’s Achille Valdata Award in Italy, is a two-chapter film that follows the stories of Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), a factory technician, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign Shores.

Presented by GDN Studios, directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, the production was funded entirely in Nigeria, shot on 16mm and filmed across 48 locations in Lagos. Executive Producers include Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

Since its world premiere, the film has been selected for different international festivals, including Indie Lisboa International Film Festival in Portugal, BFI London Film Festival in the UK, Mostra Sao Paolo International Film Festival in Brazil, Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF) in the Netherlands, Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, The Viennale in Austria, Sharjah Film Platform festival in UAE, Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, AFI Film Festival in the USA, Thessaloniki International Film Festival in Greece, New Horizons International Film Festival in Poland, Torino Film Festival in Italy, Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIFF) in China and Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) in Egypt.

Now, with the recent festival selections in France and India, Eyimofe has been exposed to festival audiences in 17 countries – representing Nigeria everywhere it travels to.

For more information please visit: www.eyimofe.film / www.gdnstudios.ng