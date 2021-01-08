Ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been assured he would feature for Manchester United in their weekend FA Cup tie against his former club, Watford.

Ighalo, who is gradually inching towards the end of his extended loan spell with the Red Devils, has been starved of action in recent times.

The arrival of Uruguay forward Edison Cavani has further pushed Ighalo down the pecking order of strikers.

However, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Ighalo will get a chance against his former club.

“Odion, it’s special for him against Watford, he will be involved, he’s in the squad, he’s been training really well, he was the top scorer in round-robin we just finished,” Solskjaer told a press conference on Friday.

“He’s not lost any of his quality, it’s been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times because he did really well up until the summer.

“This season he’s not had as many opportunities and not let himself down as a professional and a human being. He’s always a positive influence in the dressing room. Hopefully, I don’t need to put him on that we need goals, but hopefully, he can join in.”

We Don’t Stop When We Are Tired, We Stop When We Are Done 😍 The Grind Continues 🥰 #ighalo #mufc #ggmu 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/CmZBuPQ6Pa — Jude Ighalo Fans (@judeighalofans) December 21, 2020

Ighalo, 31, has featured just once in the Premier League this season when United were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford by Crystal Palace.

The Nigerian striker’s last appearance for United was in the UEFA Champions League at it also ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on December 2.