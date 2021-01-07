Breaking News

Facebook And Twitter Block Trump’s Account For Breaking Rules

By
0
facebook-and-twitter-block-trump’s-account-for-breaking-rules
Views: Visits 0
In this photo illustration, a Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone with President Trump's Twitter page shown in the background on May 27, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP
In this photo illustration, a Twitter logo is displayed on a mobile phone with President Trump’s Twitter page shown in the background on May 27, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Facebook barred US President Donald Trump from posting Wednesday over messages it said were promoting violence as his supporters stormed the US Capitol — following a similar stand taken by Twitter.

The sanctions came after the president took to social media to issue a series of false claims — including in a short video — about the election he lost to Joe Biden having been stolen from him.

READ ALSO: Woman Shot Dead In US Capitol Was A Veteran And Trump Supporter

“We made the decision that on balance these posts contribute to, rather than diminish, the risk of ongoing violence,” Facebook said.

The California-based social media giant said it was handing Trump “a 24-hour feature block” preventing him from posting.

Twitter blocked Trump earlier on Wednesday and threatened a permanent ban for breaking its own rules with his false claims about the election.

AFP


Alleged molestation: Police charge seven persons linked to Deeper Life School Saga

Previous article

China Goes Online To Mock ‘Beautiful Sight’ Of US Capitol Chaos

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News