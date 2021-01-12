Breaking News

Fact-Check Reveals EU Did Not Praise Buhari For Release Of Kankara Boys

By
0
fact-check-reveals-eu-did-not-praise-buhari-for-release-of-kankara-boys
Views: Visits 5

A fact-check by the international news agency, Agence France-Presse (AFP) has revealed that a purported commendation to the government of Nigeria on the release of the Kankara schoolboys did not come from the European Union but from a self-styled organization known as European Union Human Rights Forum (EUHRF) which has no relationship with the global body.

The European Union says the EUHRF is a ‘discredited’ NGO that does not exist in the EU family.

Meanwhile, the only known acknowledgment of the release of the boys to have come from a multinational global organization was from His Excellency Mr. Edward Kallon the UN Chief Representative in Nigeria on December 18, 2020, where he tweeted:

‘So delighted to receive the news of the return of the abducted Kankara schoolboys. Congratulations to the Gov’t of Nigeria for securing their release. I rejoice with the community and concerned families& call on the authorities to make schools safe for teaching and learning.”


Trump Administration Fights For First Execution Of A Woman In Decades

Previous article

Uganda: Voters See Covid-19 Impacts On the Election – and Election Impacts On the Pandemic

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News