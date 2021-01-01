By Adeniyi Adewoyin

US-based Nigerian actor and Instagram comedian, Ibraheem Bolaji Lawal aka Ibadan boy has said fame has made him better.

While reflecting on his journey to stardom, the comedian stated that fame has only made him better.

Ibadanboy also disclosed that he has only gained from the positive side of fame.

“I remain absolutely who I am but if there is anything fame has changed in me, it would be learning to be more patient and tolerant”, he said.

“Comedy and acting as I said before has taught me to be more tolerant, humble, and respectful. And to God be the glory I’ve gained a lot of fanmily through this platform and also met a lot of wonderful people.”

Recounting his early days as a content creator when friends talked him down from his chosen career, he said, “At the beginning of my comedy career, a childhood friend of mine called me razz and lot of friends even kept away from me because of my style of comedy ‘acting a local’ but thank God today the rejected stone is now the cornerstone. However, I never pay attention to such energy as it is a distraction that is expected en-route every road to success”.

When asked about the challenges faced as a comedian and actor, he said, ” Numerous. One is attacks and derogatory comments from some fans who sometimes take the content of my skits personal while believing it is intended to mock them. Another one is in the area of movie production. It is uncommon for a comic act to get challenging roles if it’s not a comedy movie”.

As a great lover of culture, Ibadanboy advocates for the growth of African culture stating that Africans must stay true to their culture.

“First of all, we must not forget our heritage. Looking at society and our generation, a lot of people are diving towards borrowed culture and tradition making them unknowledgeable of their source. I use my style of comedy to bring back sweet old memories and make people fall in love with that which belongs to us. This, interestingly, has made a lot of people interested in acquiring more knowledge about our people, places, food, culture, tradition, and history. So my skits are intended towards bringing back the forgotten heritage”, noted Ibadanboy.

On how he gets inspiration to create comedy skits, he said; “I gain inspiration from current happenings in my environment and the world at large, personal experiences I had from the hood while growing up.

“It requires a lot of commitment, dedication and being informed about current events to be able to deliver efficiently to my audience not just something to laugh about but also pass across important messages through my comedy”.