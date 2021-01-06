Veteran filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, who died on Christmas day December 25, 2020, will be laid to rest on February 20. The elder brother of the deceased who is also a veteran filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday January 5.

According to the statement, late Chico died of complications from High Blood Pressure.

”His demise followed complications arising from high blood pressure for which he had been treated.

“He had returned delightfully to the only business he was so passionate about and had concluded his movie shoot barely two days before Christmas. His painful death was a tragic drama that took less than 10 minutes and there was silence,” the statement read.

According to the senior Ejiro, late Chico in the last six years had devoted his entire life and resources to assure the health and survival of his youngest child who was diagnosed with cancer-related ailments while still a toddler.

He said Chico’s devoted wife, Joy Ejiro, had been in the US caring for their son and had returned with him temporarily for the yuletide holiday after being away for two years.

Recall that Chico Ejiro who is more popularly known as Mr Prolific, died on Christmas Day of 2020

He had been ill for a while and was said to have been rushed to the hospital, placed on admission and later discharged to go home.

“He was ill about five weeks ago and he was rushed to a hospital in Surulere where he was placed on admission. After about a week, he was discharged and he went back home to recuperate.

“He had high blood pressure that led to some heart complications. He was recuperating and got better. He even started a production that he was shooting about four days ago but he was not fully involved.

“He was just like the supervising director. He will go to the location and supervise them, so, we all felt that he was good. Although he kept saying that he had not gotten back to his full health; he was still very weak. We were shocked about his death because he was even talking to some of his friends till late last night. I learnt he died about 2 am this morning,” a close family source said.

Chico Ejiro was popular for his Nollywood blockbuster movies in the 90s. Movies like Silent Night, Blood Money, Deadly Affair, among several other notable movies.

