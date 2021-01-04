The family of Moyo, the lady at the center of the sex scandal involving Adam Nuru, the managing director of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, is speaking out in defense of her.

In a statement, signed by one Adetunji Iromini on behalf of the family, it attributed as unfortunate the fact that the memory of Tunde, the late husband of Moyo who was buried on Wednesday December 30th, was being desecrated adding that the pictures of the children involved is being posted on social media without a care.

On December 31st, a group identified as ‘JUSTICE FOR TUNDE THOMAS’ group launched a petition on change.org calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction the managing director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) , Adam Nuru over what they described as indecent behaviour. ‘JUSTICE FOR TUNDE THOMAS’

The group alleged that the banker is responsible for the breakdown of Tunde Thomas’ marriage which eventually led to Tunde’s death a few days ago. The story as posted on the website read, “Tunde Thomas died recently like about a week or two ago from depression. Apparently, kids from his marriage to Moyo Thomas belongs to his wife’s boss, Adam Nuru, the current MD of FCMB, with whom she was having an affair with.”

In the statement, the family confirmed among other things that truly, Tunde suffered a mild stroke which he recovered from after his wife relocated to the US following their separation but denied that her children were fathered by Adam Nuru,

“There would not have been any need to respond to issues raised in the petition but for the sake of posterity, the memory of Tunde and for the sake of his children. Like any marriage, there were differences between Moyo and Tunde, leading to their separation and eventual relocation of Moyo to the

o the USA in December 2017. “It is important to note that the divorce process was never thought of or initiated by Moyo. And to the best of our knowledge, no divorce papers were ever served to Moyo. This means that they were still legally married. In the opinion of Moyo and her family, the channel for reconciliation was still open up until Tunde’s unfortunate demise. “Tunde is the father of the two children and Moyo never told him he was not their father. Moyo and Tunde clearly worked to ensure the differences they had did not affect the relationship they respectively have with the two children. “Tunde paid a visit to the USA to visit the children in June 2018. He met them and interacted with them unhindered. This was after his recovery from the stroke he had earlier that year. He was in touch constantly with the children, calling and having fatherly conversations with them, even at odd hours, at least twice every month from December 2017. “The last of such calls took place on Thanksgiving Day on 26th November, 2020. You will agree that this does not paint the picture of a man who had been told he was not the father of his children as was maliciously stated in the petition and is being circulated on social media. “It is very sad that a group of people have decided to take the differences between a married couple and misrepresent it into a sensational story. It is unfair to misrepresent it into a sensational story. It is unfair to have the pictures of his young children splashed all over the Internet. “Tunde had a mild stroke in 2018. By the grace of God, he was able to fully recover from this and carried on with his life. He was obviously doing well at his job and was in another relationship with a lady who was pregnant before his death. “Why he had a cardiac arrest that led to his eventual death almost two years after remains a mystery that only God can provide answers to. We can begin to postulate on possible reasons, but we would rather not, to preserve the fond memories of Tunde. “Tunde has now gone to be with his maker. We do wish his family and friends, including his pregnant girlfriend, the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all to allow those grieving his loss, including Moyo and his children, to do so in peace. May Tunde’s soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

