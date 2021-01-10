A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has welcomed his fifth son.

The baby, who was born on Saturday, is by his girlfriend of many years, a Moroccan who works in the oil sector.

Announcing the baby’s birth on Twitter, he wrote, “Welcome to the world son! You are a great blessing. I am so happy and so proud of you. God bless and keep you now and always. You shall fulfill your purpose and achieve destiny”.

Mr Fani-Kayode also confirmed the development in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES but declined to reveal the identity of the baby’s mother.

He said he did not want to subject her to unfair media scrutiny. He insisted the relationship with her is private.

The former minister already has four sons (including a set of triplet) with his estranged ex-beauty queen wife, Precious Chikwendu.

